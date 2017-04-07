See Dierks Bentley free at Gilbert Whiskey Row today before he headlines Country Thunder Arizona
Local country boy made good Dierks Bentley is stopping by the Whiskey Row location in Gilbert on his way Country Thunder Friday. See Dierks Bentley free at Gilbert Whiskey Row today before he headlines Country Thunder Arizona Local country boy made good Dierks Bentley is stopping by the Whiskey Row location in Gilbert on his way Country Thunder Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
