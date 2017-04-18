Schools should be able to censor student journalists, some Arizona lawmakers argue
Legislation designed to protect student journalists from censorship hit a roadblock Thursday amid criticism from some lawmakers that they're not entitled to such protection. House Majority Leader John Allen, R-Scottsdale, yanked SB 1384 from consideration after more than an hour of debate over its merits.
