San Luis gets new Public Information Officer
Laura I. Herrera, an Arizona State University graduate with more than five years' experience working in community development and public service, is the new public information officer for the city of San Luis. Recently selected as the city's public information officer, Herrera will be the contact between City Hall and the public and news media.
