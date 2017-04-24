S. Arizonan took photographs on new '...

S. Arizonan took photographs on new 'changing image' eclipse stamp

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing its first "thermochromic ink" stamp to commemorate August's all-American eclipse. Rub the stamp, which features a photo of a total eclipse of the sun, and the heat from your finger will reveal a photo of the moon.

