S. Arizonan took photographs on new 'changing image' eclipse stamp
The U.S. Postal Service is releasing its first "thermochromic ink" stamp to commemorate August's all-American eclipse. Rub the stamp, which features a photo of a total eclipse of the sun, and the heat from your finger will reveal a photo of the moon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC