Road Report 4-2-17

The city's next application of slurry seal - which is a mixture of asphalt emulsion, water, sand and concrete which aims to extend the lifespan of the streets it is applied to - began Mar. 30, and will take place throughout several major roadways and a handful of neighborhoods. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend work to minimize impacts to busy streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.