Republican, Democrat join race for Arizona schools chief
A Republican who ran for Arizona governor in 2014 and a former Democratic lawmaker are jumping into the 2018 race for the seat held by Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas. Former U.S. Rep. Frank Riggs announced his bid for the seat now held by a fellow Republican on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 1
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC