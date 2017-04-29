Regulators take action against 4 lenders operating in Arizona, other states
Regulators take action against 4 lenders operating in Arizona, other states Federal regulators are taking action against a California tribe that operated small-dollar loans in Arizona and other states. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oRsFrB Federal regulators are taking legal action against four small-dollar lending companies owned by a tiny California tribe, arguing that the loans are void and not payable because the firms didn't secure licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC