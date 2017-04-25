A "red flag" warning and wind advisory in effect for much of southern Arizona until 8 p.m. Tuesday signals the increased potential for wildfires and could result in dusty conditions and low visibility for motorists. 'Red flag' warning and wind advisory in effect for southern Arizona A "red flag" warning and wind advisory in effect for much of southern Arizona until 8 p.m. Tuesday signals the increased potential for wildfires and could result in dusty conditions and low visibility for motorists.

