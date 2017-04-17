Phoenix considers $9M tax break for high-rises while lawsuit hinders similar project
Phoenix is weighing an estimated $9 million tax break for developers of a massive high-rise project near downtown's Roosevelt Row, even as a lawsuit over a similar incentive has stalled construction on another residential tower nearby. Phoenix considers $9M tax break for high-rises while lawsuit hinders similar project PHOENIX -- Phoenix is weighing an estimated $9 million tax break for developers of a massive high-rise project near downtown's Roosevelt Row, even as a lawsuit over a similar incentive has stalled construction on another residential tower nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 1
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC