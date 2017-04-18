Organ donors in southern Arizona honored for life-saving gifts
Organ donors and their families were honored today in a special ceremony hosted by Banner University Medical Center Tucson. An estimated 80 people showed up to share their loved one's stories and promote the Donate Life Arizona registry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC