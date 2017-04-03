New Research Project to Improve Oral ...

New Research Project to Improve Oral Health of Arizona's Preschoolers

According to experts, approximately 23 percent of American children aged 2 to 5 years have caries, or untreated tooth decay. But that number is dramatically higher in Arizona, where 40 percent of preschoolers have tooth decay.

