NAU shooting trial: More victims testify on the stand
Victim Nick Prato and witness Nick Pletke testified at Steven Jones' trial for the NAU shooting in October 2015 in which he shot four men, killing one. NAU shooting trial: More victims testify on the stand Victim Nick Prato and witness Nick Pletke testified at Steven Jones' trial for the NAU shooting in October 2015 in which he shot four men, killing one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Wed
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC