NAU shooting trial: Jurors to sort through different versions of story after closing arguments
Jurors could begin deliberations as early as Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Steven Jones, the former Northern Arizona University student who shot four students during an altercation that spilled onto campus in 2015. NAU shooting trial: Jurors to sort through different versions of story after closing arguments Jurors could begin deliberations as early as Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Steven Jones, the former Northern Arizona University student who shot four students during an altercation that spilled onto campus in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC