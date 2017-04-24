Namedropper 4-30-17

Two Arizona Western College departments brought home national awards last month, recognizing innovative efforts to communicate the benefits of higher education in Yuma and La Paz Counties, and to keep students connected to their goals. Members of the AWC College Publications and Marketing & Public Relations teams were honored in two categories at the 2016 National Council of Marketing & Public Relations paragon awards, including a best in the nation .

