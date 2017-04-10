Most Arizonans have filed but others still face tax deadline
The state's tax agency says most Arizonans have already filed their state 2016 income tax returns but that many haven't done so with the filing deadline of Tuesday midnight just days away. The Department of Revenue says as of Thursday, more than 2 million taxpayers had filed their returns either electronically or by paper.
