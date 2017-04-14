Mexicans' Easter break is big busines...

Mexicans' Easter break is big business in southern Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Semana Santa, or Holy Week, is one of the busiest travel holidays in Mexico, and Arizona businesses are ready to cash in, despite economic hurdles. Mexicans' Easter break is big business in southern Arizona Semana Santa, or Holy Week, is one of the busiest travel holidays in Mexico, and Arizona businesses are ready to cash in, despite economic hurdles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park Survey Apr 1 billwj0516 1
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,372 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC