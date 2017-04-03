Man wanted in Albuquerque homicide ca...

Man wanted in Albuquerque homicide case arrested in Arizona

Authorities say a suspect wanted in a homicide in Albuquerque last year has been arrested in northeastern Arizona. Albuquerque police announced Monday that 50-year-old Terry Lee White was taken into custody in Holbrook.

