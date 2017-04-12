Man of la Mancha, the Diary of Anne Frank and More Set for Arizona...
Following one of its most successful seasons ever, Arizona Theatre Company launches its next 50 years with a 2017-18 season full of drama, romance and music. The entertaining, thoughtful, impactful productions that have been the hallmark of the Southwest's largest fully professional theatre for the last half-century will mark ATC's 51st season.
