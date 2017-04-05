Jury finds Spanish man guilty of slay...

Jury finds Spanish man guilty of slaying Arizona woman

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A jury found a Spanish man guilty of killing Arizona resident Denise Thiem while she was walking a world-renowned pilgrimage route in Spain in 2015. Jury finds Spanish man guilty of slaying Arizona woman A jury found a Spanish man guilty of killing Arizona resident Denise Thiem while she was walking a world-renowned pilgrimage route in Spain in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park Survey Apr 1 billwj0516 1
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC