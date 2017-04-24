Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesda...

Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesday in NAU shooting case

Jurors in the Northern Arizona University shooting trial have adjourned for the weekend without reaching a verdict and will resume deliberations Tuesday. The Coconino County Superior Court jury had about a half-dozen questions for the presiding judge Friday focused primarily on self-defense and the law.

