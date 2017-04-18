A judge has rejected a request by the federal government to disband the shared police department in a polygamous community on the Arizona-Utah border as a punishment for a religious discrimination verdict against the sister cities. Judge rejects bid to disband police department for polygamous towns in Arizona, Utah PHOENIX - A judge has rejected a request by the federal government to disband the shared police department in a polygamous community on the Arizona-Utah border as a punishment for a religious discrimination verdict against the sister cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.