Hundreds of non-profits hoping for a ...

Hundreds of non-profits hoping for a boost on Arizona Gives Day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Gives Day is a way for Tucson area non-profits to raise money, and it also raises awareness of all the need that's in our communities. On Arizona Gives Day hundreds of local charities were hoping people all over the state would help make up for what government might be taking away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park Survey Apr 1 billwj0516 1
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC