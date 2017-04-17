House wants private gun sales without background checks
The Arizona House has given initial approval to a bill that would bar state and local governments from requiring background checks on private party gun sales. The measure would prevent areas from requiring a third party or the use of background checks in the transfer of any personal property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 1
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC