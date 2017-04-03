Here's Your Guide to All the Concerts of Arizona Bike Week 2017 in Scottsdale

And if it happens to be for a five-day motorcycle event at WestWorld, then it's bound to be an even bigger party. Arizona Bike Week 2017 takes place April 5 to 9, and beyond the bike races, stunt shows, and vendor booths, headliners like Creedence Clearwater Revisited and shows featuring Arizona country songwriters are ramping up for a week in Scottsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.