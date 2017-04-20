Grant From Arizona Community Foundation Funds Performing Arts Scholarships
ABT Performing Arts Association, Inc., has recently been awarded a grant by the Summer Youth Program Fund, a component fund of the Arizona Community Foundation. The award will defray costs of Academy for Young Performers summer camps at the Arizona Broadway Theatre and provide scholarships for students who need help to pay camp tuition.
