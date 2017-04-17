Governor Ducey signs bipartisan legislation protecting Arizonans' property rights
Governor Doug Ducey today signed bipartisan legislation strengthening civil liberty and private property protections for Arizonans and increasing oversight, accountability and transparency of funds and property seized by law enforcement.
