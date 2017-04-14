Gov. Doug Ducey signs second bill curbing Arizona citizen initiatives
Gov. Doug Ducey signs second bill curbing Arizona citizen initiatives When it comes to new limits on citizen initiatives, Gov. Doug Ducey acts fast. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2owfeih The Republic's political team on April 11, 2017, talks about "zombie" health care reform in Congress, and the expansion of the school voucher program headed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 1
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC