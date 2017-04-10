Good Samaritan neighbor shot by home burglars in Arizona
Avondale police say the man was being a Good Samaritan when he was shot at by the group of three burglars. The neighbor, who lives near the home, was found shot at the scene before being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
