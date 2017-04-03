Gila River member becomes 1st Native ...

Gila River member becomes 1st Native American to have a vote on Arizona water board

Yesterday

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed attorney Rod Lewis, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, to the Center Arizona Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board, which manages the Central Arizona Project. Gila River member becomes 1st Native American to have a vote on Arizona water board Gov. Doug Ducey appointed attorney Rod Lewis, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, to the Center Arizona Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board, which manages the Central Arizona Project.

