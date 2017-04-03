Gila River member becomes 1st Native American to have a vote on Arizona water board
Gov. Doug Ducey appointed attorney Rod Lewis, a member of the Gila River Indian Community, to the Center Arizona Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board, which manages the Central Arizona Project.
