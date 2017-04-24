Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona lose...

Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona loses yet another appeal

Read more: Yuma Sun

A federal appeals court has denied the latest request from former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi for a new trial on corruption charges. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the former Arizona congressman's arguments that his 2013 convictions should be set aside because the government didn't disclose some facts, including that the FBI told a key witness he may be paid in exchange for testimony.

