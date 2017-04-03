Ducey's plan for $1B in university bo...

Ducey's plan for $1B in university bonds in trouble

15 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to allow universities to keep $37 million a year in sales tax revenue and use it to help pay for a $1 billion construction bond package faces major opposition in the Legislature. The proposal included in Ducey's executive budget is opposed by majority Republican lawmakers on a variety of fronts.

