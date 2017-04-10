Driver killed in crash identified as 44-year-old Mesa woman
Authorities say a Mesa woman was the driver killed in a collision with a wrong-way vehicle driven by a domestic-violence suspect who'd been chased by police in east-central Arizona before officers ended their pursuit. Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said 44-year-old Jennifer Lee Kurkoski was the driver killed in the Monday night crash on U.S. 60 several miles from the junction with State Route 79. Lee said 18-year-old Jaeden Matthew Spurgeon of Globe was hospitalized for serious injuries and awaited booking in jail on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage in connection with the crash.
