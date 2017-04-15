Diaspora Day Phoenix unites cultures

Diaspora Day Phoenix unites cultures

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizonans gathered Saturday to celebrate their cultures as part of the second annual Diaspora Day Phoenix, encouraging participants to explore food, arts and culture impacted by the African Diaspora. Diaspora Day Phoenix unites cultures Arizonans gathered Saturday to celebrate their cultures as part of the second annual Diaspora Day Phoenix, encouraging participants to explore food, arts and culture impacted by the African Diaspora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat EAGLE EYE1 193,135
New Water Park Survey Apr 1 billwj0516 1
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC