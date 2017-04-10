Democrat David Garcia announces bid f...

Democrat David Garcia announces bid for Arizona governor

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Democrat David Garcia announces his run for Arizona governor at the state Capitol in Phoenix, on April 12, 2017. Garcia plans to take on Republican Gov. Doug Ducey if he wins his party's nomination and is attacking Ducey for signing a school voucher law that critics say will drain money from public schools.

