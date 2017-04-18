Defendant in Northern Arizona Univ. shooting back on stand
The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2015 shootings that left one Northern Arizona University student dead and three others wounded is back on the witness stand. Steven Jones resumed testifying Friday, a day after he became the first defense witness in his trial in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff.
