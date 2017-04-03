Deal clears way for massive Arizona school voucher expansion
A yearslong effort by school choice advocates to expand a private school voucher program to all 1.1 million Arizona schoolchildren appeared poised for success Thursday after a key Republican Senate opponent negotiated a growth cap he called permanent. The deal cut by Sen. Bob Worsley still faces united opposition from minority Democrats, but his move to support of the plan cleared the way for Senate passage.
