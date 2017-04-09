A woman and three children were injured in a serious four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 17 early Sunday afternoon that blocked several lanes near Camelback Road, officials said. Crash on I-17 blocks northbound lanes near Camelback A woman and three children were injured in a serious four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 17 early Sunday afternoon that blocked several lanes near Camelback Road, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.