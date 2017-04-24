Colts lineman pleads guilty to avoid ...

Colts lineman pleads guilty to avoid jail time in Arizona

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry has pleaded guilty to several charges in order to avoid jail time in Arizona. Parry was arrested Feb. 25 in Scottsdale on suspicion of assaulting the driver of a street-legal motorized cart and then stealing and crashing the vehicle used as a taxi.

