Cibola student to represent Arizona at medical gathering

Christina Robles has been nominated by Dr. Robert Darling, the medical director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Arizona based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine. The Congress, to be held June 25-27 in Lowell, Mass., this year, is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.