Ceremony set for displays at Glen Canyon Dam visitor center

13 hrs ago

A ceremony is planned Tuesday in northern Arizona to celebrate the new opening of displays at the Glen Canyon Dam visitor center at Lake Powell. Federal Bureau of Reclamation and National Park service officials are hosting the ceremony at the visitor center, which is located at the west end of the dam located near Page, just south of the Arizona-Utah line.

