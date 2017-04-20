Auditors were able to hack Arizona DES during routine cybersecurity review
Auditors were able to hack Arizona DES during routine cybersecurity review PHOENIX -- An audit of the Arizona Department of Economic Security's IT systems revealed weakness and vulnerabilities. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p0aaoG State auditors were able to access confidential information when testing cybersecurity at the Arizona Department of Economic Security, revealing vulnerabilities that could have put residents' personal information at risk.
