Arizona's Governor to Licensing Boards: What Is It That You Do?

Doing his best impression of John McGinley's character in Office Space, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order last week asking his state's assortment of licensing boards to explain " what would you say ya do here? " More than two dozen licensing boards have until the end of June to make their case to the governor office, explaining how requiring a government permission slip before someone can cut hair, install an air conditioner, or work in a pharmacy protects innocent Arizonans from the scourge of unlicensed workers.

