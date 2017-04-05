Arizona's Governor to Licensing Boards: What Is It That You Do?
Doing his best impression of John McGinley's character in Office Space, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order last week asking his state's assortment of licensing boards to explain " what would you say ya do here? " More than two dozen licensing boards have until the end of June to make their case to the governor office, explaining how requiring a government permission slip before someone can cut hair, install an air conditioner, or work in a pharmacy protects innocent Arizonans from the scourge of unlicensed workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 1
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC