Arizonans to get some protection from surprise medical bills
Arizonans with surprise medical bills will be able to get some state help in getting them resolved. Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed a measure that sets up a review process for those who get hospital bills that their insurance company says come from out-of-network providers.
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
