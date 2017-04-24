Arizonans to get some protection from...

Arizonans to get some protection from surprise medical bills

Arizonans with surprise medical bills will be able to get some state help in getting them resolved. Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed a measure that sets up a review process for those who get hospital bills that their insurance company says come from out-of-network providers.

