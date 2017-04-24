Arizona wildfire burning grass, brush...

Arizona wildfire burning grass, brush forces evacuations

Read more: Yuma Sun

Air tankers and approximately 300 firefighters are battling a wildfire burning brush and grass in southern Arizona amid dry and windy conditions, reportedly resulting in evacuation of dozens of residents. Officials say the fire located about 10 miles southeast of Green Valley has burned 23 square miles of mostly state land and increasingly into the Coronado National Forest.

