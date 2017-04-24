Arizona tries again to limit backgrou...

Arizona tries again to limit background checks for personal property sales

Read more: Yuma Sun

State lawmakers are making yet another bid to keep cities from requiring background checks when guns are sold from one person to another. On a 32-23 margin the House on Monday gave final approval to legislation which would make it illegal for any state or local government to require the search of any federal or state database before personal property is sold, given away or otherwise transferred.

