Arizona schools plan to sue Legislature over building cash
A group of Arizona school districts and several school groups announced Friday they plan to sue the Legislature over cuts to funding for public school buildings and maintenance. The Arizona School Boards Association called a news conference for Monday to provide details of the lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC