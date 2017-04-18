Arizona prison officials: Inmate deat...

Arizona prison officials: Inmate death appears to be suicide

An inmate has died at an Arizona prison and authorities say it appears to be a suicide. State Department of Corrections officials announced Monday that 27-year-old Jesse Arvizo was found unresponsive in his assigned housing location Sunday at the Lewis complex in Buckeye.

