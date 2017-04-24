Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center N...

Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Transplant to Arizona ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

We are urging a just diagnosed person in Arizona or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking directly to the nation's most skilled-fulltime mesothelioma attorneys" NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Arizona is literally one of the fastest growing states in the nation, the Phoenix metro area is a top 10 metro area in the United States and in our opinion most people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the state of Arizona were probably exposed to asbestos in another state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Thu Flea your boss 44
New Water Park Survey Apr 19 Strel 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 193,135
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar '17 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar '17 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar '17 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar '17 USA lady 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC