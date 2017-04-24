Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Transplant to Arizona ...
We are urging a just diagnosed person in Arizona or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking directly to the nation's most skilled-fulltime mesothelioma attorneys" NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Arizona is literally one of the fastest growing states in the nation, the Phoenix metro area is a top 10 metro area in the United States and in our opinion most people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the state of Arizona were probably exposed to asbestos in another state.
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Flea your boss
|44
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 19
|Strel
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar '17
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar '17
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar '17
|USA lady
|1
