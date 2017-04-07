Arizona, like IRS, turns to private t...

Arizona, like IRS, turns to private tax collectors

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona, like IRS, turns to private tax collectors The IRS is starting to use private debt collectors for unpaid taxes, and Arizona has a similar program Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2p9hbQR It's tax season, and that means we all are gathering receipts, counting deductions and doing all we can to get that tax bill down. And we've talked before about the weird, out-there deductions that surprise most folks, but there are tons of less unusual deductions that taxpayers often forget to include.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Water Park Survey Apr 1 billwj0516 1
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 31 Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC