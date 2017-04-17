Arizona Legislature approves disability lawsuits bill
The Arizona Legislature passed an amended measure Monday designed to crack down on disability access lawsuits that opponents say are just shakedowns for quick cash settlements, but gutted a proposed compromise between businesses and disability groups. Senate Bill 1406 is meant to limit the abuse of disability laws that have entangled small businesses, lawyers and the disability community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|193,135
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 1
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC